News & Insights

US Markets

China opens dispute against U.S. at WTO over 'discriminatory subsidies'

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

March 26, 2024 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by Emma Farge, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Bernard Orr for Reuters ->

Adds comment from the Chinese commerce ministry

GENEVA, March 26 (Reuters) - China has initiated dispute settlement proceedings against the United States at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to safeguard its interests in the electric vehicle industry, the Chinese permanent mission to the WTO said on Tuesday.

China said it was contesting "discriminatory subsidies in nature" under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act it said resulted in the exclusion of goods from China and other WTO countries.

"Under the disguise of responding to climate change, reducing carbon emission and protecting environment, (these subsidies) are in fact contingent upon the purchase and use of goods from the United States, or imported from certain particular regions," the Chinese mission said.

In Beijing, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said it urged Washington to "promptly correct discriminatory industrial policies, and maintain the stability of the global industrial and supply chains for new energy vehicles".

There was no immediate response from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in Washington to a request for comment. There was no immediate comment from the WTO.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber in Geneva and Bernard Orr in Beijing; Editing by Alison Williams)

((gabrielle.tetrault-farber@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.