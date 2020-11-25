China Online Education Group Just Recorded A 175% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of CN¥538m, some 3.1% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at CN¥1.32, 175% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on China Online Education Group after the latest results. NYSE:COE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 25th 2020

Following the latest results, China Online Education Group's dual analysts are now forecasting revenues of CN¥2.48b in 2021. This would be a substantial 138% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with China Online Education Group forecast to report a statutory profit of CN¥7.34 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CN¥2.46b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥7.55 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at CN¥243, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that China Online Education Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 138% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 35%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 23% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that China Online Education Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for China Online Education Group. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2021, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for China Online Education Group that you should be aware of.

