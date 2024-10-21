China Oilfield Services to Unveil Q3 2024 Results

China Oilfield Services (HK:2883) has released an update.

China Oilfield Services Limited is set to release its 2024 third quarterly results on October 29, 2024, with a special presentation via telephone conference to discuss the company’s performance and address investor questions. This offers a unique opportunity for investors to gain insights into the company’s operational standings and future prospects.

