China Oilfield Services to Unveil Q3 2024 Results

October 21, 2024 — 05:09 am EDT

China Oilfield Services (HK:2883) has released an update.

China Oilfield Services Limited is set to release its 2024 third quarterly results on October 29, 2024, with a special presentation via telephone conference to discuss the company’s performance and address investor questions. This offers a unique opportunity for investors to gain insights into the company’s operational standings and future prospects.

