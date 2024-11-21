China Oilfield Services President Resigns; Board Expresses Gratitude

China Oilfield Services (HK:2883) has released an update.

China Oilfield Services Limited has announced the resignation of its president, Mr. Lu Tao, due to a change in his work arrangement, effective November 20, 2024. The board expressed gratitude for Mr. Lu’s significant contributions in enhancing the company’s development and safeguarding shareholder interests during his tenure.

