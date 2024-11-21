News & Insights

China Oilfield Services President Resigns; Board Expresses Gratitude

November 21, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

China Oilfield Services (HK:2883) has released an update.

China Oilfield Services Limited has announced the resignation of its president, Mr. Lu Tao, due to a change in his work arrangement, effective November 20, 2024. The board expressed gratitude for Mr. Lu’s significant contributions in enhancing the company’s development and safeguarding shareholder interests during his tenure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

