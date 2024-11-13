News & Insights

China Oilfield Services Prepares for Key December Meeting

November 13, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

China Oilfield Services (HK:2883) has released an update.

China Oilfield Services is set to hold its second extraordinary general meeting in December 2024, where shareholders will decide on a debt management optimization plan and new executive appointments. Key figures include Mr. Xiao Jia as a potential executive director and Ms. Hu Zhaoling as an independent supervisor. The meeting outcomes could impact the company’s strategic direction and stock performance.

