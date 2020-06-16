China Oilfield Services plans US$ Reg S bond offering

HONG KONG, June 17 (IFR) - China Oilfield Services, rated A3/A (Moody’s/Fitch), has mandated banks for a proposed Reg S offering of US dollar senior unsecured notes and will start to hold investor conferences today.

JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and BoCom International are joint global coordinators as well as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners with BOC International, ABC International, China International Capital Corp, Citigroup, CMBC Capital, ICBC International, Industrial Bank Hong Kong branch, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Hong Kong branch and Standard Chartered Bank.

The proposed notes will be issued by wholly owned subsidiary COSL Singapore Capital and guaranteed by the Hong Kong and Shanghai-listed parent. The notes have expected ratings of A3/A (Moody’s/Fitch), in line with the guarantor.

Proceeds will be primarily used for debt refinancing and general corporate purposes.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by Vincent Baby)

