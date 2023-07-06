China Oilfield Services (HKEX:2883) Price Target Increased by 5.44% to 11.16

The average one-year price target for China Oilfield Services (HKEX:2883) has been revised to 11.16 / share. This is an increase of 5.44% from the prior estimate of 10.58 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.88 to a high of 16.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.95% from the latest reported closing price of 8.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Oilfield Services. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2883 is 0.20%, a decrease of 19.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 188,387K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,820K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,710K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2883 by 1.26% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. Investor A holds 22,186K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,289K shares, representing an increase of 76.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2883 by 114.51% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 15,662K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,506K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2883 by 17.70% over the last quarter.

FHKCX - Fidelity China Region Fund holds 12,112K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOEMX - JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Class Z Shares holds 10,976K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,356K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2883 by 20.07% over the last quarter.

