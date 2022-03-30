China oil giant CNOOC plans share sale in April for Shanghai listing

SHANGHAI, March 31 (Reuters) - CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK, China's top offshore oil and gas producer, said it plans to sell shares for a stock market listing in Shanghai next month.

The Hong Kong-listed Chinese state-owned oil giant said in a statement it plans to sell 2.6 billion shares, or 5.5% of the enlarged capital base, on April 12 and list thereafter on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

CNOOC's U.S. shares were delisted by the New York Stock Exchange last year after Washington added it to an economic blacklist.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

