News & Insights

Stocks
CLSZF

China Oil & Gas Group Strengthens Internal Controls

November 21, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Oil & Gas Group (HK:0603) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Oil & Gas Group is taking significant steps to bolster its internal control systems following a prior year adjustments incident. The company has engaged an international professional firm to assess and rectify deficiencies in key processes such as revenue recognition and financial statement preparation. Management is committed to implementing necessary changes and has initiated staff training to enhance compliance and financial reporting standards.

For further insights into HK:0603 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLSZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.