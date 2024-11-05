News & Insights

China Oil & Gas Group Appoints KPMG as New Auditor

November 05, 2024 — 04:39 am EST

China Oil & Gas Group (HK:0603) has released an update.

China Oil & Gas Group has appointed KPMG as its new auditor, following the resignation of PricewaterhouseCoopers. This change, effective from November 5, 2024, reflects the company’s strategic move to ensure robust financial oversight. Investors and market watchers may find this shift significant as it could impact the company’s financial transparency and reporting.

