China offering extra $10 bln in U.S. agricultural buying -FT

BEIJING, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Chinese officials are offering to increase annual purchases of U.S. agricultural products by $10 billion as the two countries seek to resolve their trade dispute, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Vice Premier Liu He, China's top trade negotiator, is scheduled to travel to Washington for their next round of trade talks on Oct.10-11.

Beijing last month increased its purchases of U.S. agricultural products including soybeans and pork.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; editing by Jason Neely)

