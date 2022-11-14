China October steel output drops 8.3% on month

Adds details on output, industry background

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's October steel output fell 8.3% from the previous month, official data showed on Tuesday, as ongoing COVID curbs and a deepening crisis in the country's property sector hit demand, leading some mills to start maintenance outages early.

The world's top steelmaking country produced 79.76 million tonnes of the metal last month, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, down from 86.95 million tonnes in September.

Production was, however, up 11% compared with the same month a year ago, when power rationing and strict curbs on output levels drove daily steel production to a multi-year low.

October's average daily steel output in China was 2.57 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations, the lowest since November 2021 when it averaged 2.3 million tonnes.

Daily output in September was an average of 2.9 million tonnes.

Imported iron ore stocks at Chinese ports have been growing since mid-October, reaching 136 million tonnes on Nov. 11, SteelHome consultancy data showed SH-TOT-IRONINV.

Meanwhile weak demand has weighed on steel prices, just as production costs are rising due to higher electricity rates in the winter, compounding losses for steelmakers. Many have cut utilisation rates or started maintenance ahead of schedule, according to analysts and mills.

Total production from January to October came to 860.57 million tonnes, down 2.2% on the same period last year, and compared with a 3.4% year-on-year contraction in January-September.

The Brussels-based World Steel Association expects Chinese steel demand to fall 4% for the whole year, driving a projected 2.3% drop in global demand amid surging inflation and rising interest rates.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Siyi Liu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

