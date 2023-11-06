News & Insights

China October soybean imports jump 25% from a year earlier - customs

November 06, 2023 — 10:33 pm EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

By Mei Mei Chu

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China imported 5.16 million metric tons of soybeans in October, customs data showed on Monday, surging 25% from a year earlier as a surge of cheap and plentiful Brazilian soybeans continued to arrive at ports.

Freshly harvested U.S. soybeans usually dominate the global export market from September as the Brazilian export season winds down, but a record crop in the South American country is expected to dominate China's imports in the last three months of the year.

The October arrivals were lower than some traders' expectations of about 6.5 million to 7 million tons. In September, imports of soybeans fell 7.3% from a year earlier.

Soy imports in the first 10 months of the year rose 14.6% year-on-year to 82.42 million tons, the customs data also showed. CNC-SOY-IMP

China's soybean imports are on course for an all-time record of around 105 million tons, according to forecasts by traders and analysts, as imports are likely to stay high through the fourth quarter.

