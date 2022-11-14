China October refinery output edges up; 2nd straight month of growth on year

Adds details on refinery output, background

Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's crude oil throughput rose 0.8% in October from a year earlier for a second straight month in year-on-year growth, data showed on Tuesday, as refiners ramped up processing to export more refined fuel and a greenfield refinery began test runs.

October refinery output stood at 58.62 million tonnes, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), equivalent to 13.8 million barrels per day (bpd), just below 13.82 million bpd in September.

Throughput in the first 10 months of 2022 was 555.88 million tonnes, equal to about 13.35 million bpd, a level that remained 4.5% below the level a year-ago owing to eight months of year-on-year production drops between January and August.

Refiners raised October refined fuel exports by 13% on the year to about 4.46 million tonnes, the third-highest monthly rate this year, spurred by the government's additional release of a large set of export quotas.

PetroChina Guangdong Petrochemical in late October started test production at one of its 200,000 bpd crude units.

Meanwhile the growth in fuel exports, poised to rise further in November, also motivated the country's independent refineries to at least maintain their processing rates at a range of 65% to 70%, according to estimates by Chinese consultancy JLC.

(1 tonne = 7.3 barrels for crude oil conversion)

