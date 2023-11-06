News & Insights

China October rare earth exports up 9% on prior month

November 06, 2023 — 10:34 pm EST

Written by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest rare earth exporter, shipped 4,291 metric tons of rare earths in October, up 9% from September, customs data showed on Tuesday, as buyers ramped up purchases ahead of upcoming holidays.

The figure was also up 19% from last October's 3,604 tons, the data showed.

Rare earths are used in a range of products, including lasers, military equipment, electric vehicles, wind turbines and consumer electronics.

Exports of the 17 minerals during the first 10 months of 2023 climbed 7.7% on the year to 44,662 tons.

Imports last month fell 21.5% on the year to 10,819 tons, with the volumes from January to October totaling 145,155 tons, a rise of 40% on the year.

