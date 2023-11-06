News & Insights

China October meat imports at 552,000 tonnes - customs

November 06, 2023 — 10:07 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China, the world’s top meat buyer, imported 552,000 tonnes of meat in October, down 7.2 % on prior month, General Administration of Customs data showed. Meat imports for January to October were 6.26 million tonnes, up 3.8% on a year ago. (Full Story)

