News & Insights

US Markets
BHP

China October iron ore imports at 99.39 mln tonnes, down 1.8 % from September

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

November 06, 2023 — 10:07 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China imported 99.39 million tonnes of iron ore in October, down 1.8 % from the previous month, official data from China's customs authority showed.

Imports of steel products rose 4.7 % to 0.67 million tonnes while exports fell 1.5 % to 7.94 million tonnes.

For more details, click on [TRADE/CN]

((If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to china.resources@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE-IRONORE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.