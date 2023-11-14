News & Insights

China October industrial output, retail sales beat expectations

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

November 14, 2023 — 09:00 pm EST

Written by Albee Zhang, Ellen Zhang, Kevin Yao for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's industrial output grew 4.6% in October year-on-year, speeding from 4.5% in September, while retail sales growth beat expectations, an encouraging sign for an economy still showing significant pockets of weakness despite a flurry of support measures.

The data on output released on Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) came above expectations for a 4.4% increase in a Reuters poll of analysts. It also marked the strongest growth since April.

Retail sales, a gauge of consumption, rose 7.6% in October, accelerating from a 5.5% increase in September. Analysts had expected retail sales to grow 7.0%.

Fixed asset investment expanded 2.9% in the first 10 months of 2023 from the same period a year earlier, missing expectations for a 3.1% rise. It grew 3.1% in the January-September period.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang, Ellen Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((albee.zhang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.