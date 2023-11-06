China October crude oil imports up 13.5% on last year

Provides data, adds context throughout

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China imported 13.52% more crude oil in October from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, as refiners stepped up purchases using fresh import quotas and as domestic fuel demand expanded during the Golden Week holiday.

Crude oil arrivals last month into China totalled 48.97 million metric tons, or 11.53 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the General Administration of Customs, up marginally compared with 11.13 million bpd in September.

Year-to-date imports by the world's largest oil buyer amounted to 473.22 million tons, or 11.36 million bpd, an increase of 14.4% from a year earlier.

Domestic consumption of gasoline and aviation fuel received a strong boost during the eight-day Golden Week holiday when travellers made 826 million trips within mainland China, up 71.3% from a year earlier and 4.1% higher than the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The release of a fourth batch of crude oil import quotas, as well as healthy refining margins through the third quarter, spurred cargo arrivals.

