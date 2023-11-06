News & Insights

China October crude oil imports up 13.5% on last year

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

November 06, 2023 — 10:26 pm EST

Written by Andrew Hayley and Chen Aizhu for Reuters ->

Provides data, adds context throughout

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China imported 13.52% more crude oil in October from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, as refiners stepped up purchases using fresh import quotas and as domestic fuel demand expanded during the Golden Week holiday.

Crude oil arrivals last month into China totalled 48.97 million metric tons, or 11.53 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the General Administration of Customs, up marginally compared with 11.13 million bpd in September.

Year-to-date imports by the world's largest oil buyer amounted to 473.22 million tons, or 11.36 million bpd, an increase of 14.4% from a year earlier.

Domestic consumption of gasoline and aviation fuel received a strong boost during the eight-day Golden Week holiday when travellers made 826 million trips within mainland China, up 71.3% from a year earlier and 4.1% higher than the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The release of a fourth batch of crude oil import quotas, as well as healthy refining margins through the third quarter, spurred cargo arrivals.

(ton = 7.3 barrels for crude oil conversion)

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.