China Oct vehicle sales +6.9 % y/y vs +25.7% in Sept - industry body

November 10, 2022 — 01:13 am EST

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's auto sales in Oct rose 6.9% from a year earlier to 2.51 million units.

Sales for the first 10 months were 4.6% higher than the same period in 2021, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed on Thursday.

CAAM tracks broader auto sales including passenger vehicles, buses and trucks while the China Passenger Car Association focuses on retail sales of cars.

