US Markets

China Oct soybean imports down 19% y/y to 4.14 mln T - Reuters calculations

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

November 06, 2022 — 10:04 pm EST

Written by Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in October fell 19% from a year earlier to 4.14 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data released on Monday, as it curbed purchases amid high global prices and poor crush margins.

Soybean imports by the world's top buyer of the oilseed for the first 10 months of the year were at 73.18 million tonnes, down 7.4% compared with last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter