China Oct soybean imports down 19% y/y to 4.14 mln T - Reuters calculations

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in October fell 19% from a year earlier to 4.14 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data released on Monday, as it curbed purchases amid high global prices and poor crush margins.

Soybean imports by the world's top buyer of the oilseed for the first 10 months of the year were at 73.18 million tonnes, down 7.4% compared with last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

