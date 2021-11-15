China Oct refinery output rebounds after fuel crunch

Oct crude throughput at 13.75 mln bpd vs 13.64 mln bpd in Sept

Crude oil output 16.83 mln T; natural gas output 16.5 bcm

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's daily crude oil throughput rebounded in October from its lowest level in more than a year in the previous month, with refiners cranking up operations amid high fuel prices and robust demand.

Processing volumes in October were 58.4 million tonnes, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, equivalent to 13.75 million barrels per day (bpd), up from a 16-month low of 13.64 million tonnes in September

That was down 3% from October 2020. While total throughput for the first 10 months of 2021 reached 585.15 million tonnes, up 5.2% from a year earlier.

Refined fuel product prices have been rising since mid-August on increased demand from industrial users and tight supply. Wholesale diesel and gasoline prices in southern China gained more than 30% through late October, when Beijing announced it would tap state fuel reserves.

Asia's largest oil refiner Sinopec Corp 600028.SS said then its refineries were running at full output, and that it had increased its diesel output by 20% in October from September. PetroChina 601857.SS, China's No.2 state refiner, also ramped up diesel supply in October.

The state-backed oil refiners have said they will continue to raise their diesel output through December.

The NBS data on Monday also showed China's crude oil output in October was 16.83 million tonnes, up 3% from a year earlier. Over the first 10 months of this year, output rose 2.5% to 166.19 million tonnes.

Natural gas output last month gained 0.5% from a year earlier to 16.5 billion cubic metres (bcm), while January-October production rose 9.4% to 168.4 bcm.

(tonne = 7.3 barrels for crude conversion)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Kim Coghill and Kenneth Maxwell)

