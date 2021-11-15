China Oct refinery output rebounds after fuel crunch

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's daily crude oil throughput rebounded in October from a multi-month low in September, with refiners cranking up operations amid high fuel prices and robust demand.

The processing volumes in October were 58.4 million tonnes, or 13.75 million barrels per day (bpd), comparing to a 16-month low of 13.64 million tonnes in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday.

That was down 3% from October 2020. While total throughput for the first 10 months of 2021 reached 585.15 million tonnes, up 5.2% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692117;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.