China Oct refinery output rebounds after fuel crunch

China's daily crude oil throughput rebounded in October from a multi-month low in September, with refiners cranking up operations amid high fuel prices and robust demand.

The processing volumes in October were 58.4 million tonnes, or 13.75 million barrels per day (bpd), comparing to a 16-month low of 13.64 million tonnes in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday.

That was down 3% from October 2020. While total throughput for the first 10 months of 2021 reached 585.15 million tonnes, up 5.2% from a year earlier.

