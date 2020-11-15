China Oct industrial output rises 6.9% y/y, retail sales up 4.3%

BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's industrial output rose by a faster-than-expected 6.9% in October from a year earlier, expanding for the seventh straight month as the economy quickly recovers from the coronavirus slump and global demand picks up.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected industrial output growth to have slowed to 6.5% in October year-on-year from 6.9% in September.

China's retail sales rose 4.3% last month from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, missing analysts' forecast for 4.9% growth, compared with 3.3% in September.

Fixed asset investment increased 1.8% in the first 10 months of the year from the same period in 2019, compared with a forecast 1.6% increase and 0.8% growth in the first nine months of the year.

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Sam Holmes)

