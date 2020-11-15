China Oct industrial output rises 6.9% y/y, retail sales up 4.3%

Contributors
Colin Qian Reuters
Gabriel Crossley Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's industrial output rose by a faster-than-expected 6.9% in October from a year earlier, expanding for the seventh straight month as the economy quickly recovers from the coronavirus slump and global demand picks up.

BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's industrial output rose by a faster-than-expected 6.9% in October from a year earlier, expanding for the seventh straight month as the economy quickly recovers from the coronavirus slump and global demand picks up.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected industrial output growth to have slowed to 6.5% in October year-on-year from 6.9% in September.

China's retail sales rose 4.3% last month from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, missing analysts' forecast for 4.9% growth, compared with 3.3% in September.

Fixed asset investment increased 1.8% in the first 10 months of the year from the same period in 2019, compared with a forecast 1.6% increase and 0.8% growth in the first nine months of the year.

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((colin.qian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters