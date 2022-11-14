China Oct crude steel output up 11.0 % on yr - stats bureau

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China produced 79.76 million tonnes of crude steel in October, up 11.0 % on the year, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday. The October volume compares with 86.95 million tonnes of crude steel produced in September. Output over the first ten months of the year was 860.57 million tonnes, down 2.2 % on the same period last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.