China Oct crude oil output up 2.5 % on yr - stats bureau

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's October domestic crude oil production rose 2.5 % on year to 17.22 million tonnes, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. Year-to-date output was 170.98 million tonnes, up 3.0 % from a year earlier. National crude oil throughput rose 0.8 % in October over the same year-ago level to 58.62 million tonnes, with year-to-date totaling 555.88 million tonnes, down 4.5 % from a year ago. Natural gas production rose 12.3 % in October over the same year-ago level to 18.5 billion cubic meters (bcm). Output for the year to date was 178.5 bcm, up 6.0 %. (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

