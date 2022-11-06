Commodities

China Oct copper imports at 404,414 tonnes - customs

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China imported 404,414 tonnes of unwrought copper and copper products in October, down 1.5% from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

The country exported 479,278 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminium products, in October.

