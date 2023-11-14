News & Insights

China Oct coal output up 3.8 % on year – stats bureau

November 14, 2023 — 09:01 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China produced 388.75 million tonnes of coal in October, up 3.8 % on the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. Output over the first ten months of the year reached 3.83 billion tonnes, up 3.1 % compared with the same period of last year. The production of coke used in steelmaking rose 5.8 % in October to 41.54 million tonnes, with year-to-date output reaching 410.01 million tonnes, up 2.9 %. (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

