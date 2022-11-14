China Oct coal output up 1.2 % on year – stats bureau

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China produced 370.09 million tonnes of coal in October, up 1.2 % on the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. Output over the first ten months of the year reached 3.69 billion tonnes, up 10.0 % compared with the same period of last year. The production of coke used in steelmaking rose 6.9 % in October to 38.83 million tonnes, with year-to-date output reaching 396.84 million tonnes, up 0.1 %. (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

