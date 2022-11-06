China Oct coal imports slip from 10-mth peak as COVID curbs crimp demand

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

November 06, 2022 — 10:03 pm EST

Written by Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's coal imports slipped in October from a 10-month high in September, as Beijing's ultra-strict COVID-19 restrictions dampened demand for the power generation fuel.

Coal arrivals in October were 29.08 million tonnes, up 8% from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the General Administration of Customs on Monday. Coal imports hit 33.05 million tonnes in the prior month.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter