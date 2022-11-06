China Oct coal imports slip from 10-mth peak as COVID curbs crimp demand

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's coal imports slipped in October from a 10-month high in September, as Beijing's ultra-strict COVID-19 restrictions dampened demand for the power generation fuel.

Coal arrivals in October were 29.08 million tonnes, up 8% from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the General Administration of Customs on Monday. Coal imports hit 33.05 million tonnes in the prior month.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.