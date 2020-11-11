China Oct bank loans fall to 689.8 bln yuan but broader credit growth quickens

Adds details

Oct new loans 689.8 bln yuan vs f'cast 800 bln yuan

Oct M2 money supply +10.5% y/y, vs f'cast of +10.9%

Oct outstanding TSF growth quickens to 13.7% from 13.5% in Sept

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's new bank loans fell more than expected in October to their lowest in a year, but the drop was likely seasonal and policymakers are expected to maintain solid support for the economy as the global pandemic drags on.

Authorities have stepped up support for cash-starved smaller companies after a record coronavirus-induced slump early in the year. But while China's economy is recovering quickly from the health crisis, surging infections in Europe and the United States are clouding the global outlook.

Lenders issued 689.8 billion yuan ($104.22 billion) in new yuan loans last month, data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) showed on Wednesday, down from 1.9 trillion yuan in September and falling short of analysts' expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new loans would drop to 800 billion yuan. October new loans hit the lowest since the same month last year, when the tally was 661.3 billion yuan.

Bank lending in China tends to slow late in the year as lenders have used up most of their annual quotas, but PBOC Governor Yi Gang has said new loans are likely to hit a record of nearly 20 trillion yuan for 2020 as a whole, as policymakers look to quickly get the economy back on solid footing.

Household loans, mostly mortgages, fell to 433.1 billion yuan from 960.7 billion yuan in September, while corporate loans plunged to 233.5 billion yuan from 945.8 billion yuan.

Improving economic data and recent comments from PBOC officials have prompted market speculation that the central bank is ready to start dialling back emergency stimulus unleashed earlier in the year. But analysts say it will not rush to exit existing measures as long as the pandemic and related global demand uncertainties persist.

Liu Guoqiang, a vice governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said on Friday the central bank would consider policy changes as the economy recovers, but would not act hastily, with any shifts based on accurate economic assessments.

Broad M2 money supply in October grew 10.5% from a year earlier, lagging estimates of 10.9% forecast in the Reuters poll, the same pace as in September.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 12.9% from a year earlier, easing from a 13.0% rise in September. Analysts had expected 13.0%. Most China watchers prefer to focus on the annual growth figures, which are a better guide to underlying trends in credit creation given that net issuance figures are highly seasonal.

Annual growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, quickened to 13.7% in October from 13.5% in the preceding month.

In October, TSF fell to 1.42 trillion yuan from 3.48 trillion yuan in September. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 1.4 trillion yuan.

The fall was due to a drop in government bond issuance. Chinese local governments have almost exhausted their annual issuance quotas as part of a drive to jumpstart infrastructure investment and construction activity.

China's policymakers are close to setting an average annual economic growth target of around 5% for the next five years, at the lower end of ranges previously considered as global risks cloud the outlook, policy sources said.

($1 = 6.6189 Chinese yuan renminbi)

