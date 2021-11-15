China Oct aluminium output snaps monthly streak of declines

Updates with details, background

Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's aluminium output rose in October from the prior month, official data showed on Monday, ending a run of five straight monthly declines, although average daily production fell as smelters faced continued restrictions due to power shortages.

The world's top producer of the metal churned out 3.13 million tonnes of primary aluminium last month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. That was up from 3.075 million tonnes in September but down 1.8% year-on-year.

On a daily basis, October output works out at 100,968 tonnes per day, its lowest daily levels since July 2020, versus 102,500 tonnes in September, which had one less day.

China's regional governments have been placing a series of curbs on energy-intensive aluminium production this year, including in the smelting hub of Yunnan that borders Guizhou, as they come under pressure to reduce carbon emissions and cut power usage.

National output in the first 10 months of 2021 was nonetheless up 6.5% year-on-year at 32.37 million tonnes, still on course for an annual record high.

China's output of 10 nonferrous metals - including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel – was 5.26 million tonnes in October, the statistics bureau said.

That was up 0.5% from 5.234 million tonnes in September, but down 2.6% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Emily Chow; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jane Wardell)

