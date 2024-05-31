China Nuclear Energy’s AGM Concludes with Full Approval

China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited (HK:0611) has released an update.

China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 31, 2024, including the approval of audited financial statements and the re-election of all board members with unanimous support. Shareholders showed strong confidence in the management, with a 100% vote in favor of the presented resolutions, indicating solid backing for the company’s direction and governance.

