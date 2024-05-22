News & Insights

Stocks

China Nuclear Energy Appoints New CEO

May 22, 2024 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited (HK:0611) has released an update.

China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Tang Jianhua as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from 22 May 2024. Mr. Tang, who previously served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, brings a wealth of experience to his new role, including various leadership positions within the company’s subsidiaries. The Board extends a warm welcome to Mr. Tang in his new position, emphasizing no remuneration for his role as CEO at present.

For further insights into HK:0611 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.