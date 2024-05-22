China Nuclear Energy Appoints New CEO

China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited (HK:0611) has released an update.

China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Tang Jianhua as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from 22 May 2024. Mr. Tang, who previously served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, brings a wealth of experience to his new role, including various leadership positions within the company’s subsidiaries. The Board extends a warm welcome to Mr. Tang in his new position, emphasizing no remuneration for his role as CEO at present.

