China NT Pharma Engages in Strategic Loan Capitalization

November 28, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

China NT Pharma Group Co., Ltd. (HK:1011) has released an update.

China NT Pharma Group Co., Ltd. is undergoing a loan capitalization process involving the subscription of new shares by Subscriber A and Subscriber B to offset significant outstanding loans. This financial maneuver will notably enhance the shareholding of these subscribers to 75% of the company’s issued share capital. The company is also applying for a Whitewash Waiver to avoid a mandatory general offer for all shares not owned by these parties.

