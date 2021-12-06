China November rare earth exports at 4,859.2 tonnes

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest rare earth exporter, sold 4,859.2 tonnes of rare earths in November, up 12.2 % from October, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed.

