China November crude oil imports up 10.6 % from October

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China imported 41.79 million tonnes of crude oil in November, up 10.6 % from 37.80 million tonnes in the previous month, according to data from China's General Administration of Customs.

Imports of oil products rose 19.9 % to 2.59 million tonnes while exports of oil products rose 6.1 % to 4.19 million tonnes.

