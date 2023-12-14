News & Insights

China November coal output hit record daily level

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

December 14, 2023 — 09:29 pm EST

Written by Dominique Patton and Colleen Howe for Reuters ->

Adds detail

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's November coal output jumped 6.5% from the previous month to the highest level since March, official data showed on Friday, as colder weather led to increased demand for the fuel.

The world's biggest coal producer mined 414 million metric tons last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, which was also 4.6% higher than the year-earlier level.

Daily output averaged over the month hit a record 13.8 million tons, higher than the March level of 13.5 million, according to Reuters calculations.

Cooler weather across parts of northern and southern China boosted coal demand from early November, as did a seasonal downturn in renewables generation, Daiwa analysts said in a note last month.

China's total coal production for the first 11 months of the year stood at 4.24 billions tons, up by 2.9% from 2022, the data showed.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Colleen Howe; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.