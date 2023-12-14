China November coal output hit record daily level

Adds detail

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's November coal output jumped 6.5% from the previous month to the highest level since March, official data showed on Friday, as colder weather led to increased demand for the fuel.

The world's biggest coal producer mined 414 million metric tons last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, which was also 4.6% higher than the year-earlier level.

Daily output averaged over the month hit a record 13.8 million tons, higher than the March level of 13.5 million, according to Reuters calculations.

Cooler weather across parts of northern and southern China boosted coal demand from early November, as did a seasonal downturn in renewables generation, Daiwa analysts said in a note last month.

China's total coal production for the first 11 months of the year stood at 4.24 billions tons, up by 2.9% from 2022, the data showed.

