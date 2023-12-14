News & Insights

China Nov industrial output up 6.6% y/y, retail sales below expectations

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

December 14, 2023 — 09:00 pm EST

Written by Liz Lee, Ellen Zhang, Joe Cash. for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's industrial output grew 6.6% in November year-on-year, faster than the 4.6% gain in October, and retail sales grew but missed forecasts, adding to signs Beijing's recent flurry of stimulus are helping stabilise the economy.

The data on output released on Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) exceeded analysts' expectations for a 5.6% rise in a Reuters poll and made it the strongest growth since September 2022.

Retail sales rose 10.1% in November, accelerating from a 7.6% increase in October. Analysts had expected retail sales to leap 12.5% mainly due to the low base effect in 2022 when COVID curbs disrupted consumers and businesses.

Fixed asset investment expanded 2.9% in the first 11 months of 2023 from the same period a year earlier, missing expectations for a 3% rise. It grew 2.9% in the January-October period.

(Reporting by Liz Lee, Ellen Zhang and Joe Cash. Editing by Sam Holmes)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.