China Nov aluminium output rises amid loosening power controls

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's primary aluminium production in November climbed 9.4% compared with a year earlier as looser power restrictions allowed some regions to ramp up output and as new smelters started operation.

The world's top aluminium producer produced 3.41 million tonnes of primary aluminium last month, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

China's production has risen in each of the last nine months compared with year-ago figures, after strict electricity usage restrictions in 2021 had caused significant declines in output.

Aluminium producers in China's southwestern region, chiefly Sichuan province and the Guangxi region, ramped up production last month while new capacity was launched in northern China's Inner Mongolia region.

That offset production cuts in central China's Henan province and lower production in southwestern Yunnan province due to tight hydropower supply since September.

November's number is equivalent to average daily output of 113,667 tonnes.

In the first eleven months of the year, China produced 36.77 million tonnes, a rise of 3.9 % from the same period last year, the data showed.

Production of 10 nonferrous metals - including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel – rose 8.8% in November from a year earlier to 5.88 million tonnes. Year-to-date output was up 4.2% at 61.81 million tonnes. The other non-ferrous metals are tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium.

