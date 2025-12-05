China Nonferrous Mining Corporation (SEHK:1258) Price Target Increased by 95.83% to 14.38

The average one-year price target for China Nonferrous Mining Corporation (SEHK:1258) has been revised to HK$14.38 / share. This is an increase of 95.83% from the prior estimate of HK$7.34 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$14.24 to a high of HK$14.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.44% from the latest reported closing price of HK$16.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Nonferrous Mining Corporation. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1258 is 0.25%, an increase of 1.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.35% to 146,337K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 27,710K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,838K shares , representing a decrease of 36.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1258 by 23.80% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 18,798K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,567K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1258 by 11.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,572K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,646K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1258 by 35.93% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,113K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,529K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1258 by 34.60% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,502K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,399K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1258 by 32.37% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.