China Nonferrous Metals Group holds talks on Kazakh copper smelter

BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - Executives from state-owned China Nonferrous Metals Mining Group Co Ltd (CNMC) met the Kazakh government to discuss investment in a 300,000 tonne copper cathode plant in Kazakhstan, Kazakh state news agency Kazinform reported on Thursday.

CNMC's deputy director general Liu Yu met with Kazakhstan's Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev in the Kazakh capital Astana, state media said.

Kazakhstan's largest copper producer Kazakhmys Corp. KMCP.KZ and Kazakh miner KAZ Minerals will also participate in the project, Kazakh state media added.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; editing by Barbara Lewis)

