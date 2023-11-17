China nitrogen fertiliser group urges companies to halt exports

By Mei Mei Chu

BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - China's nitrogen fertiliser association urged member companies on Friday to prioritise supplies for domestic use and withdraw applications for export that have yet to be approved after urea prices hit a two-year high.

In a statement on Friday, the China Nitrogen Fertiliser Industry Association also said companies should withdraw supplies that have been shipped or collected at ports.

China is the world's largest producer of urea, and accounts for about a third of global supplies of the nitrogen-based fertiliser which is critical to growing crops.

Urea futures on China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange have rocketed since the end of May, initially driven by strong demand from India.

The price has surged further in recent weeks, despite efforts to slow exports since September, as dealers stock up on fertiliser ahead of the key spring planting season.

The January urea contract CURcv1 traded at 2,316 yuan ($319.89) per ton on Nov. 17, near a two-year peak hit in the previous week.

The association has also called for members to cap fertiliser prices at levels no higher than Nov. 16 prices and to run production at full capacity.

Export restrictions on urea have also recently been tightened, with the approval time for export inspection certificates extended to 60 working days from the previous 30 working days, said Gavin Ju, principal fertiliser analyst at CRU Group.

No new export applications are likely to be approved for the rest of this calendar year, he added.

Indian Potash Limited (IPL) issued a urea tender on October 20 and China is expected to provide 7-8 vessels or around 350,000-400,000 metric tons, Ju said.

IPL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 7.2399 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Miral Fahmy)

