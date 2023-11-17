China nitrogen fertiliser group urge members to stop hoarding, prioritise domestic supply

BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - China's Nitrogen Fertiliser Industry Association on Friday called for members to cap prices of fertiliser at no higher than Nov. 16 levels and stop hoarding to stabilise fluctuating prices.

Qualified companies must run at full capacity and put an end to hoarding and reluctance to sell, it said in a statement.

The association also called for companies to prioritise domestic supply over exports.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

