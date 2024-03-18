News & Insights

China, New Zealand should start talks on service trade soonest, Chinese foreign minister says

Credit: REUTERS/Staff

March 18, 2024 — 09:03 pm EDT

Written by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - China and New Zealand should launch negotiations on the negative list of service trade "as soon as possible" to push bilateral cooperation to a new level, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, according to state media.

In his meeting with New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay, Wang said China was ready to work with the country in Oceania to implement the upgraded version of both nation's free trade agreement.

Wang also said ties between both countries continue to be in a leading position among China's relations with developed countries, according to official media Xinhua.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.