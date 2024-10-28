News & Insights

China New Town Unveils Board and Committees

China New Town Development Co. Ltd. (HK:1278) has released an update.

China New Town Development Company Limited, listed under stock code 1278, has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The company has also established three key committees: Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration. This announcement is crucial for investors tracking governance and strategic oversight in the company.

