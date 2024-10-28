News & Insights

China New Town Development’s Major Leadership Overhaul

October 28, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

China New Town Development Co. Ltd. (HK:1278) has released an update.

China New Town Development Co. Ltd. announces a significant reshuffle in its leadership team, with multiple directors resigning and new appointments including Ms. Liu Yanhong as Chairman. The changes, effective after the board meeting on October 28, 2024, involve key roles such as the Chairman, Vice Chairman, and committee chairpersons. This strategic reorganization might impact the company’s future direction, attracting attention from investors keen on how these changes will influence stock performance.

