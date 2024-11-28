News & Insights

Stocks

China New Higher Education Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Expansion

November 28, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China New Higher Education Group Ltd (HK:2001) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China New Higher Education Group Ltd reported a 13.8% increase in revenue to RMB2.41 billion and a 6.1% rise in adjusted net profit to RMB0.77 billion for the year ending August 2024, driven by a high-quality development strategy and robust employment rates. The company plans to issue a Scrip Dividend Scheme to maintain shareholder returns while conserving cash for business growth and enhancing its educational offerings amid increasing competition in the higher education market. This strategy aligns with favorable policies, enabling the group to further its expansion and sustain its growth trajectory.

For further insights into HK:2001 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.