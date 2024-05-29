China New Energy Sets Date for Major Shareholder Meeting

China New Energy (DE:9H5) has released an update.

China New Energy Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting, scheduled for June 25, 2024, where shareholders will deliberate on key resolutions, including the adoption of the company’s 2023 audited financials, the re-election of directors, and the reappointment of their independent auditor. The meeting will also cover the approval of special resolutions that may affect share capital, such as the issuance of new shares and convertible securities.

