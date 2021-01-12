China new bank loans hit record in 2020 despite fall in December

Adds details, context

Dec new loans 1.26 trln yuan vs forecast 1.22 trln yuan

Dec M2 money supply +10.1% y/y, vs forecast of +10.5%

Dec TSF 1.72 trln yuan, vs forecast 2.20 trln yuan

Central bank keeps policy accommodative amid pandemic

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - New bank lending in China fell in December from the previous month, but lending for all of 2020 hit a record, as the central bank kept its policy stance accommodative during the pandemic.

Chinese banks made 1.26 trillion yuan ($194.98 billion) in new loans in December, down from 1.43 trillion yuan in November but exceeding analyst expectations, according to data released by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would fall to 1.22 trillion yuan in December.

New bank lending rose to a record 19.63 trillion yuan in 2020, up 16.8% from 16.81 trillion yuan in 2019 - the previous record.

China's central bank governor, Yi Gang, said last week it would prioritise stable monetary policy in 2021, and any steps to exit stimulus measures would have little impact on the economy, Xinhua news agency reported.

The PBOC will scale back support for the economy in 2021 and cool credit growth, but fears of derailing a recovery from a pandemic-induced slump and debt defaults are likely to prevent it from tightening anytime soon, policy sources said.

The PBOC has rolled out a raft of measures, including cuts in interest rates and reserve ratios, since early 2020 to support the virus-hit economy. But it has shifted to a steadier stance in the recent months and kept its benchmark lending rate, the loan prime rate, unchanged since May.

The central bank is poised to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged in coming months while steering a steady slowdown in credit expansion in 2021, said the three sources.

Broad M2 money supply in December grew 10.1% from a year earlier, below estimates of 10.5% forecast in the Reuters poll. It rose 10.7% in November.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 12.8% from a year earlier compared with 12.8% growth in November. Analysts had expected 12.8% growth.

Annual growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, slowed to 13.3% in December from 13.6% in November.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In December, TSF fell to 1.72 trillion yuan from 2.13 trillion yuan in November. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected December TSF of 2.20 trillion yuan.

GRAPHIC - China's economic trendshttp://tmsnrt.rs/2iO9Q6a

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; editing by Sam Holmes, Larry King)

((judy.hua@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-6627 1297; Reuters Messaging: judy.hua.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.